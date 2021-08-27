Steel Authority of India Ltd Spikes 2.86%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.38%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 11.49% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.65% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 2.86% today to trade at Rs 118.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.38% to quote at 19801.22. The index is down 1.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.69% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 2.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 115.82 % over last one year compared to the 43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 11.49% over last one month compared to 1.54% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.65% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40.72 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 151.1 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 32.65 on 15 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)