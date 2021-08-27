BHEL gains on MoU with Rosoboronexport

-
ALSO READ
BHEL secures overseas turnkey contract
BHEL conducts boiler light-up of 800MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station
BHEL emerges lowest bidder for NPCIL's 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package projects
NTPC completes trial operation of 250 MW 2nd Unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station
BHEL bags order for nuclear steam generators from NPCIL worth Rs 1,045 crore
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 1.15% to Rs 52.60 after the company said that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JSC Rosoboronexport yesterday (26 August 2021).
JSC Rosoboronexport is the sole state intermediary agency for Russia's exports/imports of defense-related and dual use products, technologies and services.
The MoU aims to co-operate and implement possible joint projects and activities with BHEL for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier "Vikramaditya" and maintenance of systems and equipment of aircraft carrier "Vikramaditya and on other issues of mutual interest.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 47% to Rs 6,751.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU