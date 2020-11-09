India's New Daily Covid-19 Cases Stay Under 50000 Mark For Second Day

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated today that for the second day, new cases reported in the last 24 hours did not cross the 50,000 mark. 45,903 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. New daily cases continue to trend downwards and the trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases has continued for the 37th Day with 48,405 cases recovering in the last 24 hours.

This trend has continued to shrink the active caseload of India which is presently 5.09 lakhs. With a manageable contribution of 5.95% of India's total positive cases, India's active caseload stands at 5,09,673.

The Recovery Rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases. It presently stands at 92.56%. Total Recoveries today stand at 79,17,373. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has steadily widened to74,07,700.

