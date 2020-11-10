Finance Minister Says G20 Has Delivered Some Very Significant Initiatives This Year

-
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the 1st BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the BRICS Russian Chairmanship yesterday. The Finance Minister observed that the G20, of which all BRICS countries are members, has delivered some very significant initiatives this year including the G20 Action Plan in response to COVID-19 which has provided broad guidance to navigate a collective global response to the crisis.
Additionally, the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative ensured immediate support to address the liquidity needs of low-income countries. She further noted that BRICS members have played an important role in ensuring that concerns of emerging economies are appropriately reflected in these initiatives. On the ongoing international efforts to find a solution to the issue of taxation of digital economy, Sitharaman said that a consensus solution will play an important role in ensuring fairness, equity and sustainability of tax systems.
