Covid-19 Recoveries In India Near 98 Lakh Mark

An official update stated today that the ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,77,301 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 2.72%. A net decline of 1,389 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours.

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new Covid-19 cases since more than a month now. In the last 24 hours, 20,021 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 21,131new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the Active Caseload. Total Recoveries are nearing 98 lakhs (97,82,669). The Recovery Rate has also increased to 95.83%. The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening and has crossed 95 lakh (95,05,368) today.

