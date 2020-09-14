Pagaria Energy reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crorePagaria Energy reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.27 -85 OPM %-75.00-11.11 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
