Pagaria Energy reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crore

Pagaria Energy reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.27 -85 OPM %-75.00-11.11 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:36 IST

