United Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of United Credit remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.590.7047.4631.430.280.240.270.230.180.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)