Business Standard

United Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net profit of United Credit remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.71% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.590.70 -16 OPM %47.4631.43 -PBDT0.280.24 17 PBT0.270.23 17 NP0.180.18 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 13:36 IST

