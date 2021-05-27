Page Ind records Q4 PAT at Rs 115.6 cr

Page Industries reported a net profit to Rs 115.6 crore in Q4 FY21, steeply higher than Rs 31 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue increased 63% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 880.8 crore during the quarter. EBITDA surged 192% to Rs 169.8 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 58.1 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA margin was at 19% as on 31 March 2021 compared with 11% as on 31 March 2020.

Profit before tax in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 152.6 crore as against Rs 43.2 crore in the same period last year.

The appareal maker recorded 1% drop in net profit to Rs 340.6 crore on 4% decline in revenue to Rs 2,833 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The cash & cash equivalent were at Rs 434.7 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Sunder Genomal, Managing Director, said: This has been an unprecedented year for all of us. However, I am pleased to say that during this time, we were able to handle the operational challenges and come out as a stronger and more resilient organization.

We witnessed a strong demand pick-up across all our product categories. We have added 180 Exclusive Brand Outlets during the year and continue to strengthen our distribution channels.

Page Industries is an Indian manufacturer and retailer of innerwear, loungewear and socks. It is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. (USA) for manufacture, distribution and marketing of the JOCKEY brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the UAE. Page Industries is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of the Speedo brand in India.

The scrip shed 0.88% to currently trade at Rs 31,565.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)