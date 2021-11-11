Real Estate stocks fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 104.52 points or 2.4% at 4248.18 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 3.43%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.97%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.84%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.39%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.21%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.06%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.28%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.47%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 461.75 or 0.77% at 59891.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.85 points or 0.79% at 17874.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 106.35 points or 0.36% at 29211.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.9 points or 0.76% at 9086.28.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1785 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

