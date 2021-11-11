Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 107.65 points or 1.21% at 8754.93 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (down 2.92%), Union Bank of India (down 2.87%),Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 2.85%),REC Ltd (down 2.82%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were State Bank of India (down 2.46%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 2.38%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 2.28%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 2.18%), and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.18%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 9.99%), CRISIL Ltd (up 8.72%), and SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 4.84%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 461.75 or 0.77% at 59891.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.85 points or 0.79% at 17874.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 106.35 points or 0.36% at 29211.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.9 points or 0.76% at 9086.28.

On BSE,1425 shares were trading in green, 1785 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)