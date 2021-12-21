Paisalo Digital signs co-lending agreement with Punjab National Bank

Paisalo Digital on Tuesday signed Co-lending loan agreement with Punjab National Bank.

This agreement is in conformity with the latest RBI circular on Co-lending of loans as released on 05 November2020.

PNB-Paisalo Co-lending platform will leverage on PNB's low cost of funds on the liability side and Paisalo's origination and rule engine underwriting capabilities on the asset side, with the help of end-to-end digital platform for sourcing, servicing, and recovery of small ticket income generation priority sector loans.

