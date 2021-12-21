Shilpa Medicare launches PRUCALSHIL (Prucalopride) Orally Disintegrating Strips in India

Shilpa Medicare has launched PRUCALSHIL (Prucalopride) Orally Disintegrating Strips 1 mg and 2 mg in India, a unique formulation developed for the first time in the World.

The company has developed a novel 'Orally Disintegrating Strip (ODS)' formulation for Prucalopride and obtained subsequent approval from Drug Control General of India.

Prucalopride is used for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in adults in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief.

Prucalopride medicine in the form of Orally Disintegrating Strips are most convenient dosage form for geriatric patients. Orally Disintegrating Strips have an advantage such as greater dissolution due to large surface area, more patient compliance than oral tablets, no risk of choking & better taste masking etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)