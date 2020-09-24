Panacea Biotec successfully completes DengiAll's phase I/II clinical trials

-
-
Panacea Biotec announced the successfull completion of its Phase 1/11 study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine, DengiAll, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine.
DengiAIl has illustrated the strength of Panacea Biotec's expertise in vaccinology, research, development, and manufacturing while leveraging NIH's ability to work on complex biological challenges to develop breakthrough technologies.
Panacea Biotec through continued support from National Institutes of Health, Technology Development Board, and other stakeholders is in a better position to increase affordable access to DengiAll to fight Dengue, a disease that has eluded mankind for generations. With more than 3.9 billion people living in Dengue endemic areas and over 390 million infections per year, DengiAll targets a global market of over $3 billion.
