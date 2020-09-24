Tata Elxsi opens Global Engineering Center for Schaeffler's mechatronics business

Tata Elxsi announced the opening of a Global Engineering Center (GEC) with Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry.

Tata Elxsi has been selected as the Global engineering services partner by Schaeffler, and the GEC is part of a strategic multi-year engineering services engagement.

The GEC center in Pune will focus on Mechatronics, Digital & embedded technologies with the highest level of talent in line with Schaeffler's vision for driving Mobility for Tomorrow. This center will be pivotal to help accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation and growth for Schaeffler's mechatronics business.

