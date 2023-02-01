Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 4398.43 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 41.24% to Rs 180.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 4398.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2709.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4398.432709.328.447.69289.45193.25242.37170.07180.33127.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)