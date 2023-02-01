Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 4398.43 croreNet profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 41.24% to Rs 180.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 4398.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2709.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4398.432709.32 62 OPM %8.447.69 -PBDT289.45193.25 50 PBT242.37170.07 43 NP180.33127.68 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU