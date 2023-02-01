Chemo Pharma Laboratories standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Chemo Pharma Laboratories declined 42.86% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
