Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.490.536.12-1.890.03-0.010.03-0.010.03-0.05

