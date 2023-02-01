JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks trade lower on GDP data with eyes central bank meetings
Business Standard

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.55% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.490.53 -8 OPM %6.12-1.89 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.03-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU