Passenger Car Sales Jump 8.36% On Year In December 2020

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated in a latest update yesterday that a growth of 8.36% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 19.75% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Vans grew by 41.06% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 13.59% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 58.87% in December'20, as compared to December'19.

Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 7.42% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 13.49% & 5.69% respectively in December'20, as compared to December'19. The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of December'20 was 1,907,811 units, as against 1,750,347 units in December'19, witnessing a growth of 9%.

