Passenger Car Sales Jump 8.36% On Year In December 2020

-
ALSO READ
Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump 14% On Year In August 2020
India's Passenger Car Sales Up 9.68% On Year In October
A start-up from Haryana quietly disrupting commercial vehicle industry
Passenger Vehicle Sales See Substantial Increase
ASDC recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID
-
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) stated in a latest update yesterday that a growth of 8.36% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 19.75% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Vans grew by 41.06% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 13.59% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 58.87% in December'20, as compared to December'19.
Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 7.42% in December'20, as compared to December'19. Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 13.49% & 5.69% respectively in December'20, as compared to December'19. The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of December'20 was 1,907,811 units, as against 1,750,347 units in December'19, witnessing a growth of 9%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU