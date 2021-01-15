India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Drops To 2.13 Lakh

-
ALSO READ
India Records Sustained Very High COVID-19 Recovery Rate With Rapidly Declining Active Cases: Health Ministry
Australia ASX200 rises on US stimulus fix
Himatsingka spurts on partnering Disney to expand brand portfolio
Nifty hovers below 11,200 mark; Asian markets edge mostly lower
Shares trade with modest losses; Europe opens higher
-
India's total Active Caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 2.13 lakh (2,13,027) today. India's present active caseload now consists of just 2.03% of India's Total Positive Cases. The daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been below 20K in the recent days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. 15,975 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 99 lakh and presently stands at 99,49,711. The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.52% today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU