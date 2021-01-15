India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Drops To 2.13 Lakh

India's total Active Caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 2.13 lakh (2,13,027) today. India's present active caseload now consists of just 2.03% of India's Total Positive Cases. The daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been below 20K in the recent days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. 15,975 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 99 lakh and presently stands at 99,49,711. The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.52% today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)