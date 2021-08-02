Patel Engineering in consortium wins Luhri Project worth Rs 976.50 cr

Patel Engineering announced that it has bagged a Rs 976.50 crore, Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh State Government.

The order has been bagged by Luhri Hydro Power Consortium (LHPC), a consortium of Patel Engineering Ltd (the Company) and HES Infra (HES). The project is located at Shimla and Kullu District in Himachal Pradesh, India.

The Consortium has been able to get this project during Covid-19 Pandemic. The Company is the lead member of the LHPC having 60% shares and 40% by HES.

Luhri Project is an EPC Contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath district Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, India.

