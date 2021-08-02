Patel Engineering in consortium wins Luhri Project worth Rs 976.50 cr

Patel Engineering announced that it has bagged a Rs 976.50 crore, Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage I (210 MW) (Luhri Project) from Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh State Government.
The order has been bagged by Luhri Hydro Power Consortium (LHPC), a consortium of Patel Engineering Ltd (the Company) and HES Infra (HES). The project is located at Shimla and Kullu District in Himachal Pradesh, India.
The Consortium has been able to get this project during Covid-19 Pandemic. The Company is the lead member of the LHPC having 60% shares and 40% by HES.
Luhri Project is an EPC Contract package covering design engineering services, civil and hydro-mechanical works of Luhri Hydroelectric Project Stage I (210 MW) located near village Nirath district Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU