Patel Engineering wins Rs 419.70 cr contract from MCGM

Patel Engineering today announced that it has bagged a Rs. 419.70 crore contract with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for the work of Construction of Tunnel from Powai to Ghatkopar High Level Reservoir and further upto Ghatkopar Low Level Reservoir.

The Letter of Acceptance for the contract is issued by MCGM and the works are scheduled to be completed in a period of 51months as per the Contract terms.

