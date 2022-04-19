Poonawalla Fincorp ties up with KrazyBee for consumer loans foray

Poonawalla Fincorp has entered digital consumption loans space through a tie up with KrazyBee.
Under this partnership, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer small ticket personal loans to individuals.
Poonawalla Fincorp focusses on consumer and small business finance as a part of its stated strategy.
The partnership provides complete end to end digital consumer loans across the country. The credit underwriting for these loans is done through a scorecard which enables right customer selection at scale, while the complete digital process helps democratize the process of taking loan.
The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than 1000 crore of disbursement under this partnership in the current financial year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU