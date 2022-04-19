Poonawalla Fincorp ties up with KrazyBee for consumer loans foray

Poonawalla Fincorp has entered digital consumption loans space through a tie up with KrazyBee.

Under this partnership, Poonawalla Fincorp will offer small ticket personal loans to individuals.

Poonawalla Fincorp focusses on consumer and small business finance as a part of its stated strategy.

The partnership provides complete end to end digital consumer loans across the country. The credit underwriting for these loans is done through a scorecard which enables right customer selection at scale, while the complete digital process helps democratize the process of taking loan.

The partnership has seen a lot of traction within a month of its launch and the company intends to do more than 1000 crore of disbursement under this partnership in the current financial year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)