PDS appoints Rahul Ahuja as Group CFO

The company's board appointed Rahul Ahuja as group chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 25 January 2023.

Rahul Ahuja joined PDS Group as COO & CFO of New Businesses in India and was responsible for spearheading strategic initiatives. He has now taken on the role of Group CFO and will report to Sanjay Jain (Group CEO).

Ahuja holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. In his previous assignment, he was the President & Dy CFO for HDFC Ergo General Insurance.

Ahuja's appointment follows the resignation of Ashish Gupta with effect from the close of business hours on 24 January 2023. Gupta has decided to pursue the role of chief executive officer outside of PDS Group. Ashish has been associated with the PDS for 2 years.

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure company offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 50 offices, 22 countries, with over 3,300 associates and 6,500 factory associates worldwide.

Net profit of PDS rose 17.89% to Rs 77.51 crore on 15.33% rise in net sales to Rs 2573.75 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of PDS rose 0.76% to Rs 337.65 on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

