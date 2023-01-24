HDFC AMC records PAT of Rs 369 cr in Q3 FY23

The AMC reported 2.68% rise in net profit to Rs 369.40 crore on 4.25% in total income to Rs 662.93 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Operating profit for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 was Rs 397.4 crore as compared to Rs 398.9 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 500.8 crore, up by 3% from Rs 485.1 crore in Q3 FY22.

The AMC had a QAAUM (quarterly average assets under management) of Rs 4,44,800 crore as of 31 December 2022 compared to Rs 4,47,100 crore as on 31 December 2021 and its market share was 11% in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 2,26,900 crore as on 31 December 2022 with a market share of 11.7%. The AMC said that it is among the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund managers in the country.

As of 31 December 2022, 66% of the company's total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 58% for the industry.

The ratio of equity oriented AUM and non-equity oriented closing AUM was 55:45, compared to the industry ratio of 50:50 as on 31 December 2022.

As on 31 December 2022, total live accounts stood at 10.8 million, unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN stands at 6.3 million compared to 36.7 million for the industry, a market share of 17%.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.

The scrip declined 2.05% to end at Rs 1,959.80 on the BSE.

