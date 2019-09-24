Pennar Industries to set up greenfield plant at Hyderabad

For additional CDW manufacturing capacity

Pennar Industries announced that it is doubling its Cold Drawn Welded (CDW) tubes manufacturing capacity. Pennar Industries is one of the leading suppliers of CDW tubes to India's automotive and construction equipment sectors.

Pennar Industries will set up a greenfield plant at Hyderabad for the additional CDW manufacturing capacity. Currently, Pennar Industries has an installed capacity to manufacture 1500 MT per month of CDW tubes. The new facility will produce CDW tubes of up to 150 mm diameter and the thickness of 10 mm. The company will incur a capex of Rs 65 crore to take its CDW capacity to 3000 MT per month. The new facility is expected to be operational in June 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)