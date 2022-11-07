Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 24.56 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 24.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.5622.46 9 OPM %6.476.50 -PBDT1.531.32 16 PBT1.010.77 31 NP0.620.56 11

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:20 IST

