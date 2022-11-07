Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the September 2022 quarter
G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the September 2022 quarter
Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 24.56 croreNet profit of Perfectpac rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 24.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.5622.46 9 OPM %6.476.50 -PBDT1.531.32 16 PBT1.010.77 31 NP0.620.56 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU