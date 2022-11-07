Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 24.56 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 24.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.5622.466.476.501.531.321.010.770.620.56

