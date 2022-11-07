JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty November futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 4.83% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.5635.29 -11 OPM %16.4816.61 -PBDT5.565.87 -5 PBT5.265.54 -5 NP3.944.14 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 16:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU