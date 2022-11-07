Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 4.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.57% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro declined 4.83% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.57% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.5635.2916.4816.615.565.875.265.543.944.14

