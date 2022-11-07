Anjani Portland Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.02% to Rs 106.88 croreNet loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 10.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.02% to Rs 106.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales106.88104.76 2 OPM %0.5020.75 -PBDT-6.8013.58 PL PBT-11.108.69 PL NP-10.666.89 PL
