Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 44.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 15.41 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets declined 44.17% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.4125.18 -39 OPM %16.9415.85 -PBDT2.984.29 -31 PBT2.303.98 -42 NP1.582.83 -44
