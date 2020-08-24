JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 44.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 15.41 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 44.17% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.4125.18 -39 OPM %16.9415.85 -PBDT2.984.29 -31 PBT2.303.98 -42 NP1.582.83 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU