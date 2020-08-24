Permanent Magnets standalone net profit declines 44.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.80% to Rs 15.41 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets declined 44.17% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.80% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.4125.1816.9415.852.984.292.303.981.582.83

