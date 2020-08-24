Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.07 croreGenus Prime Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.05 40 OPM %0-260.00 -PBDT0-0.13 100 PBT0-0.13 100 NP0-0.13 100
