Remi Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Remi Securities declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %187.50166.67 -PBDT0.150.10 50 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.130.15 -13

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 15:30 IST

