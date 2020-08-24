Remi Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Remi Securities declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %187.50166.67 -PBDT0.150.10 50 PBT0.150.10 50 NP0.130.15 -13
