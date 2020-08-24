Remi Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Remi Securities declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

