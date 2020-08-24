Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 50.79% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.79% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.348.82 -51 OPM %9.454.42 -PBDT0.360.33 9 PBT0.290.24 21 NP0.210.18 17

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 15:26 IST

