Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 18.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Lokesh Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Lokesh Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Chandni Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bee Electronic Machines standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.79% to Rs 4.34 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.79% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.348.82 -51 OPM %9.454.42 -PBDT0.360.33 9 PBT0.290.24 21 NP0.210.18 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU