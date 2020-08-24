Polymechplast Machines standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.79% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.79% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.348.829.454.420.360.330.290.240.210.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)