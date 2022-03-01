Persistent achieves Google Cloud Infrastructure Services Specialization

Persistent Systems has achieved Infrastructure Services Specialization by Google Cloud. Persistent is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

Specialization is the highest technical designation a Google Cloud partner can earn and requires an established Google Cloud practice, client success, and proven technical capabilities, as endorsed by Google.

The benefits include technical enablement, financial incentives, competitive pricing, training, and certifications to help accelerate Google Cloud-led modernization for clients.

Cloud is arguably the most critical component of any digital journey. Persistent's deep experience in the cloud, combined with this specialization and the increasing shift to a multicloud strategy, will help meet clients' need for modernization using Google Cloud.

Being part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means Persistent has the certified experience to deliver Google Cloud solutions to clients. The Specialization reflects Persistent'scommitment to help clients meet their digital transformation goals with Google Cloud and allows for a closer alignment around advanced training, go-to-market, and technical collaboration.

