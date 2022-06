Persistent features among top 7 companies in Asia Executive Team rankings

Persistent Systems has been acknowledged as an 'Honored Company', one of the seven such companies across Asia (ex-Japan) by highly regarded sell side analysts in the '2022 Asia Executive Team - Small and Mid-Cap' rankings (ex-Japan) for the Technology IT Services and Software industry.

The Company received this recognition owing to more than one published position in the rankings that includes, first rank in the Investor Relations (IR) Team category and third rank for its Investor Relations Program. Additionally, Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Persistent ranked second among CEOs and Saurabh Dwivedi, Head - Investor Relations of Persistent ranked first in the IR Professional category.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)