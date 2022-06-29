Bajaj Electricals reorganises and strengthens its leadership team

Negi will join Bajaj Electricals in July 2022 from Havells India, where he was President of the Electrical Consumer Durables segment.
Prior to that he spent nearly two decades in Bharti Airtel in various roles, with his final role being CEO of the Delhi and NCR telecom circle.
Additionally, the Company has also announced the formation of a unified Lighting Business segment by combining its Consumer Lighting Business and its Professional Lighting Business, which will be led by Rajesh Naik. Naik joined Bajaj Electricals in December 2019 and in this period has led a turnaround of the Lighting Business taking it to the leadership position in the industry.
