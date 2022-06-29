Bajaj Finserv Ventures to acquire 9.54% stake in Perfios Account Aggregation Services

Bajaj Finserv Ventures (wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv) has entered into an agreement with Perfios Account Aggregation Services (Perfios) for financial investment by way of subscription to equity shares of Perfios.

The investment is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India and others as per applicable laws.

The company will acquire 9.54% shareholding in Perfios post the investment of Rs 4.02 crore for subscription to 8,05,520 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- at a premium of Rs.40 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)