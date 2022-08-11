Persistent Systems Ltd Surges 4.31%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.53%

Persistent Systems Ltd has added 14.1% over last one month compared to 10.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.28% rise in the SENSEX

Persistent Systems Ltd gained 4.31% today to trade at Rs 3800. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.53% to quote at 30558.35. The index is up 10.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd increased 3.35% and Mindtree Ltd added 3.09% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 4.47 % over last one year compared to the 8.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Persistent Systems Ltd has added 14.1% over last one month compared to 10.48% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 577 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17636 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4986.85 on 03 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3063.1 on 16 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)