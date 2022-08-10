Fine Organic Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fairchem Organics Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd and City Union Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2022.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd soared 15.31% to Rs 6712.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3703 shares in the past one month.

Fairchem Organics Ltd spiked 12.92% to Rs 1808. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1406 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 9.60% to Rs 1049. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42286 shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd jumped 7.89% to Rs 2584.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4204 shares in the past one month.

City Union Bank Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 175. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82598 shares in the past one month.

