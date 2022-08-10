DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Linc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2022.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd and Linc Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2022.

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd surged 19.91% to Rs 52.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76703 shares in the past one month.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd spiked 18.36% to Rs 392. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12350 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd soared 14.26% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5754 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd added 13.51% to Rs 206.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4324 shares in the past one month.

Linc Ltd exploded 12.01% to Rs 285. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 581 shares in the past one month.

