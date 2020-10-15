Persistent Systems to acquire CAPIOT

-
Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto, CA-based CAPIOT, including its subsidiaries in Australia, India and Singapore.
Founded in 2014, CAPIOT specializes in enterprise integration with valuable expertise in MuleSoft, Red Hat and TIBCO.
In addition, CAPIOT delivers enterprise modernization, leading with advanced proficiency in key partner platforms, frameworks and industry data models. The acquisition further strengthens Persistent's ability to:
Provide enterprise integration strategy & advisory services to guide clients with their integration strategy, platform choice, and roadmap to meet business goals.
Implement API-led integrations using specialists in the leading integration platforms coupled with frameworks and industry-specific common data models designed to accelerate business outcomes.
Provide managed integration services to support changing business needs and innovation.
