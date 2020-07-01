Petronet LNG announces change in nominee director

With effect from 01 July 2020

Petronet LNG announced that Sanjiv Singh (DIN: 05280701), Nominee Director (IOCL) has ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2020. Further, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya (DIN: 06995642), Chairman- IOCL has been appointed as Additional Director (Nominee Director - IOCL) on the Board of Petronet LNG w.e.f. 1 July 2020 in place of Sanjiv Singh.

