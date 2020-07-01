Indraprastha Gas announces change in nominee Chairman

With effect from 01 July 2020

Indraprastha Gas announced that GAIL (India) has nominated P.K. Gupta, as Chairman of the company w.e.f 01 July 2020, in place of Gajendra Singh who has superannuated from GAIL on 30 June 2020. Gajendra Singh has ceased to be Chairman and Director of IGL w.e.f. 01 July 2020. P.K. Gupta is a Director (HR) of GAIL.

