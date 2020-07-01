JUST IN
Board of Shangar Decor approves sub-division of shares

Record date is 30 June 2020

The Board of Shangar Decor at its meeting held on 30 June 2020 has approved the alteration of capital clause of the company by split of one equity share of Rs 10 each into two equity shares of Rs 5 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 15:19 IST

