Petronet LNG Q2 FY22 PAT declines 11% to Rs 818 cr

On a consolidated basis, Petronet LNG's net profit skid 11.1% to Rs 817.61 crore on a 73.4% surge in net sales to Rs 10,813.08 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The board of Petronet LNG declared a special interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share (of the face value of Rs 10 each) of the company for the FY 2021-22. The record date for the special interim dividend is Friday, 19 November 2021.

The declared special interim dividend shall be payable on Monday, 6 December 2021.The dividend warrants would be posted on Monday, 6 December 2021 and within 30 days from the date of declaration of special interim dividend as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

Shares of Petronet LNG gained 0.64% to Rs 237.10 on BSE. Petronet LNG was formed as a joint venture by the Government of India to import LNG and set up LNG terminals in the country, involving India's leading oil and natural gas industry players like GAIL (India), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Each company held 12.50% stake in Petronet as on 30 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)