Petronet slips after poor Q4 result

-
ALSO READ
Petronet restructures gas supply contract with RasGas
Petronet in talks to use natural gas as feedstock for power
Petronet LNG update on restructured contract for 1 MMTPA of LNG
India Petronet signs initial deal to invest, buy LNG from Tellurian: source
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spikes 3.23%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.5%
-
Petronet LNG fell 1.44% to Rs 229.50 at 09:40 IST on BSE after net profit declined 15.78% to Rs 440.20 crore on 2.35% fall in total income to Rs 8534.59 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 May 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 67.64 points, or 0.18% to 37,182.52
On the BSE, 62,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 47,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 231 and a low of Rs 225 so far during the day.
Petronet LNG recommended final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year 2018-19.
Petronet LNG was formed as a joint venture by the Government of India to import liquified natural gas (LNG) and set up LNG terminals in the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU