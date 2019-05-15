Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Union Bank of India, Dish TV Ltd, and Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2019.

crashed 16.17% to Rs 46.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of tumbled 9.09% to Rs 72.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 8.75% to Rs 28.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

fell 7.40% to Rs 194. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28247 shares in the past one month.

Energy Ltd dropped 7.18% to Rs 5.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

