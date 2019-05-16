Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 2.76%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 3.01% over last one month compared to 9.44% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.4% drop in the SENSEX
Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.76% today to trade at Rs 608.65. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.78% to quote at 1944.75. The index is down 9.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 2.08% and Sunteck Realty Ltd added 1.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 16.36 % over last one year compared to the 4.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
On the BSE, 103 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8234 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 725 on 28 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 491.5 on 09 Oct 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
