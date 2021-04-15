PG Electroplast foresees adverse financial impact in Q1 FY22

-
Due to new Covid-19 restrictions in MaharashtraPG Electroplast announced that operations at company's manufacturing units situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra are impacted due to new Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the State Government of Maharashtra from 14 April 2021 till 01 May 2021.
The overall situation remains uncertain and operations of the Company in terms of production and sales could be impacted during this period. Typically, this is a peak season for the company's products such as Coolers and parts of Air-Conditioners & Refrigerators. Therefore, the financial performance could have adverse impact in 1QFY2022.
