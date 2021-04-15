GE Power India to acquire 50% stake in NTPC GE Power Services

-
ALSO READ
NTPC declares commercial operation for 800 MW Unit 2 of Gadarwara STPS
NTPC commissions 660 MW Unit 2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station
NTPC declares commercial operation of Unit 2 of Meja Thermal Power Station
NTPC completes trial operation of 800 MW Unit 2 of Gadarwara STPP
NPTC to raise Rs 2500 crore via private placement of NCDs
-
The Board of GE Power India at its meeting held on 14 April 2021 has approved the acquisition of 50% of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services (NGSL).
NGSL was incorporated on 27 September 1999 under Companies Act, 1956 and is a 50:50 Joint Venture between NTPC and GE Power Systems GmbH.
NGSL is engaged in the renovation and modernization of existing power plants with primary focus on thermal power plants, and has also inter-alia ventured into supply, installation and subsequent operation & maintenance of thermal power plants.
Upon completion of the acquisition of shares from GE Power Systems GmbH, the Company would enter into renovation and modernization of thermal power plants segment and partner with NTPC which is a PSU and a pioneer in thermal power plants. This investment and JV with NTPC is expected to strengthen Company's portfolio and open avenues for expanded scope of business for future projects.
The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 April 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU