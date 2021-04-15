Tata Motors Group global wholesales rise 43% in Q4 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,30,125 nos., higher by 43%, as compared to Q4 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4FY21 were at 1,09,428 nos., higher by 55%, over Q4 FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 were at 2,20,697 nos., higher by 39% as compared to Q4 FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,36,461 vehicles (**JLR number for Q4 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 13,772 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,647 vehicles.

**CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)